ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Wednesday night weeks after he broke into a store, damaged it and stole hundreds of dollars worth of products on two separate occasions, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

The man was identified as Christian Melendez, 25. He was arrested for both burglaries, criminal mischief, grand theft, petit theft, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without prescriptions and a weapons offense.

The incident that led to Melendez’s arrest occurred on Aug. 8 when he was caught on video prying open the front door of a store on the 10000 block of Chemstrand Road, and he entered the store. After he entered the store, he caused roughly $1,000 in damages and stole roughly $400 worth of tobacco products.

Later on Aug. 8, he returned to the store and broke in through the front doors. He stole about another $600 in tobacco products, about $200 from the cash register and caused another $2,000 in damages.

Upon investigation, ECSO identified Melendez. He was arrested in his home Wednesday night where authorities identified the clothing he wore when he broke into the store as well as the tobacco products.

There was also marijuana, Xanax pills, handguns, an AR15 short barrel rifle and cash found in his home.

Melendez’s bond has been set at $72 thousand.