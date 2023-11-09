PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man inside a home Wednesday night.

Martin Cardenas, 53, is accused of shooting a person multiple times Wednesday at 6:10 p.m., leading to their death, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Teakwood Circle regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying on the home’s floor.

INCIDENT LOCATION

Deputies talked with two witnesses who said the victim followed Cardenas to a room in the house, which is when they heard gunshots.

One of the witnesses said they saw Cardenas stand over the victim and shoot him multiple times.

The man died from his injuries, according to the ECSO, who said Cardenas was standing outside the home waiting for deputies to arrive when they got there. He was taken into custody without incident.

Cardenas is charged with one count of second-degree homicide.

