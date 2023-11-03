PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday in connection with a murder at Pensacola Village Apartments, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jakobi Smith, 20, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Officers with the Pensacola Police Department were called to the complex on Oct. 1 for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found Leron Wesley in apartment G6 with two gunshot wounds. Wesley was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was also found with gunshot wounds.

