ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested in Atmore for domestic violence charges was extradited back to Escambia County and charged with attempted murder on Tuesday.

On Oct. 18, Atmore Police Department arrested Jason Coleman, 38, after officers responded to the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in Atmore in reference to a domestic violence incident.

The victim said her boyfriend, Coleman, struck her and grabbed her by her neck.

According to ECSO, Coleman had a warrant for attempted murder for a Sept. 25 shooting on Rampart Way, where an adult male was found outside his home with a single gunshot wound.

Coleman was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.