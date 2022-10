PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested today after Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents discovered a device sharing images of child sexual abuse material online.

Gary Alan Grimm, 43, of Old Spanish Road, was charged with five counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child and five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, both felony charges.

According to the FDLE, the investigation began in August when agents discovered a device sharing images of child sexual abuse material online. Investigators tracked the device’s IP address to a Pensacola residence shared by multiple registered sexual offenders.

Agents executed a search warrant at the residence this morning and located a device that contained child sex abuse material in Grimm’s sleeping area, according to FDLE. Another device, also containing child sexual abuse material, was discovered hidden inside a trash bag elsewhere in the home by K9 Maple, one of FDLE’s Electronic Storage Detection canine officers.

Additional charges for other registered sex offenders living at the address may follow, according to FDLE, pending further forensic analysis of electronic devices seized at the residence.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations assisted FDLE with executing the search warrant.

Grimm was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.