PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to sell synthetic cannabinoids after being found with 170 grams of cocaine and 300 grams of spice on Labor Day, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Dedric Dwayne Rease was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.

Deputies said on Sept. 5, they observed a silver Nisson Altima turning northbound onto Hansen Blvd., from Massachusetts Ave., with extremely dark window tint. Deputies said when trying to pull over the vehicle, the driver threw a black bag from the passenger side window. While exiting the patrol vehicle, deputies said Cedric Rease exited the driver’s seat of the vehicle and began to flee.

After a short foot pursuit, deputies said Rease was detained. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a baggie containing marijuana was located in the cupholder. Deputies said they used a calibrated window tint meter and discovered that the driver’s window was 11 percent, which is 17 percent darker than legal. The rear driver side window was also 11 percent, which is four percent darker than legal.

Deputies said the 170 grams of cocaine were separated between seven different bags and the approximately 300 grams of spice were separated between 12 different bags. Rease was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $111,000 bond.