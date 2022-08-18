ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for taking photos underneath female’s skirts at a thrift store, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 20, deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W. Street for a disturbance, according to a release sent by ECSO. The release said Vincent Carlo took photos underneath a female’s skirt while in the store and left when he was confronted.

Video surveillance showed Carlo walking around the store and holding his cellphone underneath two female victim’s skirts to take photos, the release said.

Deputies said they located Carlo walking about a block away from the store. When he was asked about the incident, he eventually mentioned having many photographs of other victims on his cellphone. The cellphone was located where he had previously tossed it nearby and seized for evidence.

During the investigation, photographs and videos underneath the skirts and dresses of at least 14 female victims from the age of three to adult were located on Carlo’s cellphone. The photos and videos were taken without consent at various locations, including the thrift store on the 5700-block of North W. Street and a restaurant on the 8000-block of Lavelle Way from the time frame of April through June 2022.

Carlo, 72, was arrested for voyeurism, video voyeurism, battery and two counts of video voyeurism of a child less than 16 years of age.

ECSO said the investigation continues as more victims may come forward. ECSO has been able to identify two of the 14 victims. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.