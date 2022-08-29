ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies.

Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief.

On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 Frank Ard Road about a possible stolen John Deere tractor and trailer. According to the arrest report, deputies arrived and located a 2017 John Deere model 3032E- tractor with a bucket, D160 loader, a box blade and a 2017 18’ black Port City flatbed trailer on the witness’s property. Deputies said the ignition on the trailer was missing and wires were exposed below the ignition.

The witness said the trailer and tractor had been brought to his property by “Cody” who lives in Century. The witness said he saw him on Saturday, Aug. 27, driving a brown Dodge diesel pickup.

Deputies said they were able to locate and contact the owner of the equipment, who said the last he knew, the equipment was at his locked and gated property on Straughn Road in Molino, Fla., approximately three weeks ago and was unaware the equipment was missing from the location. The victim said in the arrest report that he had a large chain and lock around the steering wheel of the tractor to try to prevent it from being stolen. The victim also said he was missing a Brush Hog, which was located in the front of the Frank Ard Road property along the privacy fence.

Upon inspection of the victim’s equipment and trailer, he said he observed damage to the fenders of his trailer, damage to the taillights of the trailer and damage to the tongue of the trailer. The victim said there was also a large gash in the right rear tractor tire, which would mean replacing the tire. The total value of damaged property was $1,400.

Deputies said they learned that Comalander had an active felony warrant and was located on the Frank Ard Road property in an RV. Deputies said they knocked on the RV door, spoke to another witness and located Comalander and another suspect at the rear of the RV in bed.

According to the witness in the arrest report, Comalander showed up with a tractor and trailer and he and Dixon had been using the trailer to help the neighbors and fix the road.

While Comalander was being booked into the Escambia County Jail, the other suspect passed out while sitting on the bench outside of the booking area, falling to the floor, according to the arrest report. Deputies said they gave the suspect five doses of Narcan before transferring the suspect to Baptist Hospital.

Comalander was booked in the Escambia County Jail on a $40,000 bond. A warrant affidavit will be submitted for judicial review for the other suspect.