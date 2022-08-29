ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing wires of copper, according to Escambia County deputies.

Wilbur Townsend, 49, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools and theft of copper or other nonferrous metals.

On Monday, Aug. 29, deputies were called to Larry Downs Plumbing Company. Larry Downs, who owns the plumbing company, said he spotted a man on his security feed. The man was holding a grey duffel bag on the property. Downs went to the property and confronted him. Downs said he held the man at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Deputies said they detained the man, who was later identified as Townsend. When deputies searched Townsend, they found a box cutter and a pair of snip pliers, according to the arrest report. Deputies said when they searched the duffel bag and found several found strips of metal wire, as well as a pair of full-sized pliers, which deputies said, are often used to strip metal wire.

Townsend was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a bond of $55,000.