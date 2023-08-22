PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department arrested a man Tuesday afternoon for possession of child pornography.

Joseph Eugene Stewart Jr., 27, was taken into custody after PPD completed a search warrant at his home on Northpointe Drive, in which evidence was collected.

Stewart was charged with obscene material possession, obscene material communication and public order crimes. All three of these charges are felonies.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation. Stewart’s bond is set at $500 thousand.