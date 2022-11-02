ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested for beating up his 73-year-old mom when she wouldn’t go to the store and buy alcohol for him, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department.
Michael Burnett, 34, was charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment, larceny, battery on a person 65 years old or older, damage to property, and obstructing justice.
Burnett was booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.