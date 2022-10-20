CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Dwayne Carlton McDonald, 48, was charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

On Tuesday, WKRG News 5 reported ECSO was looking for a suspect in connection with the armed bank robbery.

According to the arrest report, the clerk working the counter at the bank said McDonald walked up to the counter wearing a red jacket, black ski mask and a pair of sunglasses. The bank worker said McDonald said “this is urgent,” and pulled out a gun and placed it on the counter. After putting the gun on the counter, the bank worker said McDonald started demanding cash, at which time the bank worker started pulling out $20s and $10s from his drawer and passing it to McDonald. After checking the drawer after McDonald left, the worker said $3,060 was taken.

Deputies said one witness was at a mattress store next to the bank on Creighton Road. The witness said they saw McDonald walk in front of the mattress store and said McDonald was in “no hurry.” The witness said McDonald was in a red jacket black pants and was holding a bag.

According to other witnesses, McDonald drives a red van on a regular basis to the bank. After deputies did a records check on McDonald, they said they found his address. According to the arrest report, the deputies responded to the address and saw a red Town and Country van, which seemed to be the same van compared to the van suspected leaving the bank after the robbery.

Later on Oct. 19, investigators said they were conducting surveillance when they saw McDonald get into his van and leave his residence. They said they were able to conduct a traffic stop on McDonald and detained him.

Another investigator said they found the white trash bag used to carry the stolen money in a dumpster at the Stop and Go Liquors located at 7422 Pine Forrest Rd., which contained the red jacket, black mask, a gray t-shirt and black pants with a white stripe.

McDonald was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $75,000 bond.