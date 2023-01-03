PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested on Tuesday for aggravated child abuse after officers responded to Sacred Heart and found a child with a fractured skull, bruised face, four broken ribs and other injuries.

Kyle Dwain Fields, 27, was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.

On Jan. 2, 2023, officers said they responded to Sacred Heart in reference to a child abuse complaint. Officers said the victim had a fractured skull, bruised face, bruised left ear, bruised shoulders and four broken ribs. Officers said the four broken ribs were healing and were approximately 10 days old. They said the other injuries were hours old and were likely the same day that the victim was taken to the hospital.

Officers took Fields in for questioning and was then charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse. Fields was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.