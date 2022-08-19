ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after four incidents of domestic violence in the past four months, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Beginning April 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a disturbance and made contact with the victim, who was visibly upset and refused EMS, according to the arrest report. The victim told investigators that she and Shaquan Gainer, 27, got into an argument. The victim said in an attempt to diffuse the argument, she tried to leave the room. The woman said Gainer stopped her from opening the door and proceeded to punch her in the face several times. The victim said she was pregnant, and that Gainer knew this information.

On June 27, deputies responded to another disturbance complaint, where the victim said Gainer came over to her residence and started arguing with her. She said he then struck her across the face with a gallon bottle of water before she grabbed him by the hair and started yelling at him to get out of her apartment.

She said things got physical, at which time she went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife to make him leave her house. When she left, Gainer pulled out a silver rusty handgun and pointed at her, placing her in fear of being shot, according to the arrest report.

The victim said she gathered her children and ran to the neighbor’s house, and said Gainer tore up her house and broke a television before leaving on foot through the complex. The victim said Gainer knew of her being five months pregnant. According to the arrest report, the victim was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital due to complications with her pregnancy.

On Aug. 11, deputies contacted the victim who said Gainer beat her up again that evening. The victim said Gainer began questioning her about who she was talking to and then became angry and started to punch her in the face. The victim said Gainer also grabbed her around the neck at one point.

On Aug. 15, deputies responded again in reference to a disturbance. The victim said Gainer entered her apartment, uninvited, through the unlocked back door. She said she told him, “You have five minutes to get outta here before I call the cops,” at which time, he got angry and threw her 55” Hisense flat screen television, valued at $510, on the ground causing it to break. The victim said he left the residence once Gainer saw her calling law enforcement.

Gainer was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $57,000 bond, for one count of burglary, two counts of aggravated battery, battery and damaging property. He has an anti-murder act hold against him in Santa Rosa County.