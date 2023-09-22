PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Workman Middle School, according to a news release from the city’s police department.

Keondre Wright, 24, turned himself in Friday afternoon at the Escambia County Jail. The release said Wright is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm on school property.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening near Langley Avenue and Lanier Drive, not far from the school, where students were attending a basketball game.

Following the incident, students were transported to Washington High School, where parents could pick them up.

Investigators gathered information in the case that led to Wright being a suspect, according to the release.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wright on Thursday.