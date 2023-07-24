ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investing a murder at Sam’s Lounge that left someone dead.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Rodriguez, 39, for the deadly shooting.

According to ESCO, deputies arrived to Sam’s Lounge on North Old Corry Field Road at 11:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a shooting victim. When they arrived, the victim was transported to Baptist Hospital where he died.

ECSO says Rodriguez ran from the scene, but was apprehended by deputies Saturday morning.

He is charged with murder.