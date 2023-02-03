PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly having sex with his ex-girlfriend while she was unconscious, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

Dakota Daniel Krasch, 28, was charged with sexual assault on Thursday.

Officers said they made contact with the victim who said she was at O’Reilly’s Pub when she noticed Krasch. The victim and her cousin then left the pub and went to Play on Palafox Place, where they again noticed Krasch. According to the arrest report, the victim spoke with Krasch and began to reminisce about their recent separation.

Officers said Krasch was invited back to the residence and when they arrived, the victim went to her bedroom and passed out from being intoxicated. A witness said the victim was “too drunk she was unable to remove her shoes.” According to the arrest report, the last thing the victim remembered was Krasch taking the victim’s shoes off for her.

When the victim awoke, according to the arrest report, she was laying on her back and Krash was having sexual intercourse with her. She then hit him off and asked him to stop having sex with her.

In the arrest report, the victim said she had no recollection of how or when her clothes were removed. She said she asked Krasch if he had sex with her the night before and he said no.

According to text messages between Krasch and the victim on Jan. 13, the victim told Krasch she had a camera in her room and watched what happened. After officers showed Krasch the text messages, they said he became nervous and then admitted to having sex while the victim was unconscious. Krasch was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $25,000 bond.