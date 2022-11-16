ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After allegedly conducting a drug deal on the campus of Escambia High School early Wednesday morning, a Pensacola man is behind bars for distributing drugs, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Ramone Bolar, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At approximately 2:21 a.m., an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he was on patrol at the Tom Thumb on Mobile Hwy. They said they saw a silver in color Hyundai sedan pass the Tom Thumb and turn off the lights once they saw the deputy in the gas station. The deputy said they were able to catch up to the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop at Massachusetts Ave.

Deputies said when they approached the vehicle, they could see sudden movements from the front passenger side of the vehicle and could smell marijuana coming from the car. Bolar was removed from the vehicle, because deputies said they saw marijuana on his lap.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a clear plastic bag under the driver’s side of the vehicle, which contained marijuana, three individually wrapped baggies containing a crystal-like substance, a black plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance and two individually wrapped baggies, which contained a white powdery substance and $1,040. The drugs tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

One of the witnesses in the car said Bolar asked her to take him a few places to serve someone and he would give her $8 in gas. The witness said she then drove Bolar to Escambia High School, where an unknown male walked up to Bolar’s side of the vehicle. The witness said Bolar gave “the bags” to the unknown male and received money in exchange for “the bags.” Once the witness realized Bolar was delivering drugs, she “did not want in.” The witness said once she saw the marked patrol car at the Tom Thumb she “panicked,” which caused her to turn her lights off.

ECPS Communications Coordinator Cody Strother told WKRG News 5 the school district strongly condemns any illegal activity on its campuses regardless of the time of day.

“We continue to work with law enforcement at all times to make our community as safe as can be,” Strother said.

Bolar was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $31,000 bond.