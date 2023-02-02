PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles.

On Feb. 1, deputies said they were dispatched to a suicide threat at 5911 Strickland Place in Pensacola. Upon arrival, deputies said they heard on gunshot from inside the house. Deputies said they made contact with the reporting party who said Badgett was in the house alone with a gun and threatening to kill himself.

Deputies said they talked with another roommate who said he attempted to make contact with Badgett who was in his bedroom with a gun pointed at his head. The victim said as he entered the room, Badgett discharged one round into the ceiling before pointing the gun at him saying, “you need to get out.”

Deputies said they tried to call Badgett on his cellphone, but he hung up and then deputies heard three more shots from inside the house.

According to the arrest report, ECSO SWAT team arrived on scene and took over. When the SWAT team entered the house, according to the arrest report, Badgett shot at a deputy. The SWAT team then deployed a “chemical agent” and Badgett was taken into custody “without further incident.”

Inside the house, deputies said they found a Glock Model 43X 9mm semiautomatic pistol with five rounds in the magazine and an additional round in the chamber.

Badgett was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $35,000 bond.