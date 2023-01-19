ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and false imprisonment, destruction of evidence, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, deputies said they responded to the area of 509 New York Drive in reference to a shots fired disturbance. They said before they arrived, dispatch told deputies a shooting had occurred between unknown individuals and after the shooting, a black Kia Sportage was seen leaving the area.

Deputies said they saw the black Kia Sportage making a turn onto Fairfield Drive. Deputies said they turned on their emergency lights and sirens, but Struggs refused to pull his vehicle over. After making a turn on Hollywood Drive, deputies said Struggs reached speeds up to 90 to 100 miles per hour. During the chase, deputies said Struggs traveled “well above the speed limit” and was seen passing several cars.

As deputies approached Aquamarine Ave., and Emerald Ave., they said they attempted to position the vehicle to perform a “PIT maneuver,” a pursuit tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop. Deputies said Struggs realized the maneuver and immediately braked and turned his vehicle into the deputy’s vehicle.

According to the arrest report, Struggs told deputies he was at the shooting but was not involved.

A victim who was in the car with Struggs told deputies she was inside the vehicle because she was hiding during the shooting. After the shooting finished, the victim said Struggs drove off, and “refused to allow her to get out of the vehicle.” The victim said Struggs threw a gun out of the car during the chase and that he was involved in the shooting.

Struggs was booked into the Escambia County Jail on an $80,000 bond.