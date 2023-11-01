PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is in jail accused of breaking into an apartment and stealing marijuana.

18-year-old Evan Searcy is charged with home invasion robbery, criminal mischief and larceny.

Searcy and two others kicked a door in on Bob White Lane, according to the arrest report. Searcy told investigators the victim owed him money. One of the suspects was holding a 35-pound metal barbell. The victim gave the men four ounces of marijuana, the report states.

Deputies said someone broke out the front window of the victim’s truck as they ran away. Searcy is in the Escambia County jail being held on a $60,000 bond.