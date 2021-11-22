Pensacola man added to list of victims killed at apartment complex in recent years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man killed Saturday has been added to the list of shooting victims at Oakwood Terrace Apartments.

Traevione Smith was shot and killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments at 4 p.m. Saturday.

This is one of several recent shootings at the apartment complex on Truman Avenue right off of W Street.

Earlier this year, there was a mass shooting that left five people injured. No arrests have been made in that case. The victims filed a $10 million lawsuit against the company that owns the apartments claiming management has neglected to keep the people safe.

On Friday, a jury convicted Vincent Winchester of second degree murder for a shooting in June 2018. He faces up to life in prison for taking the life of 18-year-old Abel Kane. Two others, Kelijah Watson and Demetrius Caesar, have been indicted.

Over the past couple weeks, Jaylen Wright and Axtavian Harris were found guilty in the killing of Kuanterion Rivers. Rivers is a popular rapper who went by the name “Frozonee.” He was shot six times at this same apartment complex in June 2020.

You’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP if you have any information that could help investigators solve Saturday’s homicide.