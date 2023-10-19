PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with a May 29 murder at a Days Inn motel, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jabbaar Raheem Rivers Franklin was shot and killed in the lobby of the motel around 11:30 a.m. that morning.

According to the report, deputies responded to the motel after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding gunshots and screaming in the lobby.

Deputies arrived and found Franklin dead lying in a pool of blood from what they said appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Shell casings from a handgun and a projectile were recovered from the scene.

Deputies watched surveillance video from the motel, they said, and reported seeing the following:

At 11:25 a.m., a woman is standing at the desk and another woman is standing in line behind her, according to the report.

A man, later determined to be 27-year-old Devon Smith, entered the lobby and began talking with the second woman in line, according to the sheriff’s office.

Franklin is then seen walking into the lobby from behind Smith. Deputies said he was carrying a cell phone and water bottle.

Surveillance video then allegedly shows Franklin turning and looking back at Smith, who immediately points a handgun at Franklin.

The female then begins screaming, “Devon,” before Smith shoots Franklin, according to deputies, who said the victim was trying to run away.

Smith can then allegedly be seen running after Franklin and, once Franklin has fallen on the floor, Smith stands over him and continues to fire multiple rounds.

Deputies said Smith then backed up toward the door before returning to where Franklin was lying and shooting him again.

The woman screams, “Oh my God” before running out the door behind Smith. After that, two cars are seen leaving the scene.

The other female who was in the lobby said she witnessed the shooting before running out of the lobby and hiding in the bushes. The woman Smith was seen talking to was identified as his estranged wife.

Smith’s wife sat down with deputies and said Smith was her husband of eight years, but that they were separated.

She said the two of them spent the night at the Days Inn and she was in the lobby to check out of their room when Smith came in and began talking to her.

The wife said Smith and Franklin knew each other from “an altercation a few years ago,” but that altercation was never reported to police.

Smith was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with one count of murder without premeditation.