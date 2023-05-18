PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of killing his mother is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

19-year-old David Ohlson was originally charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing his mother in April 2022. Ohlson was in court Wednesday and entered a plea of no contest to manslaughter.

Ohlson told deputies his life fell apart after his parents separated and he felt his mom was abandoning him. He grabbed a gun from a safe inside the home. He planned to shoot his mom’s friend but decided to shoot her instead, according to the arrest report.

Ohlson is scheduled to be sentenced June 28.