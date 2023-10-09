ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly held a woman and child hostage, which led to a standoff with police, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office.

Jerry Foster, 26 of Pensacola, is accused of holding the woman and child hostage and threatening to kill them.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Deputies said a woman arrived at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and reported that Foster had held her hostage Friday at a home on the 900 block of Bremen Avenue in Pensacola. She said Foster had a gun and threatened to kill them.

She escaped on Saturday, but the child was still at home with Foster. The ECSO SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiations Unit and Drone Unit were sent to the home. When they arrived, Foster allegedly exited the home with the child.

Officials said there was a short standoff before Foster was arrested; they said the child was safe.

Foster is charged with obstructing justice, larceny, aggravated assault, kidnap/false imprisonment and attempted homicide.