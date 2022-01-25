PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man said he was beaten and robbed by three men while he was trying to sleep.

Christopher Spring is the only person arrested so far. He is charged with battery and robbery with a weapon.

The victim said he was sleeping in the woods near the Coca-Cola Bottling Company on North Davis Highway. He said he was beaten with a broom and a large stick and the men got away with his wallet, cell phone and bicycle.

The other two men have not been identified.

Spring is in the Escambia County Jail on a $26,000 bond.