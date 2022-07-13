Kayla Lyon, the director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, urged Iowans to avoid the same mistake. (Getty Images)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola, along with four other cities in Florida, was recognized as one of the ‘best cities for fishing’ according to a June 10 list from ApartmentGuides.com.

Pensacola checked in at No. 4 among the 10-city list. It’s the only Florida panhandle city to make the list.

“Pensacola notches the highest score for wildlife services. It brings home the second-best public lake score of any city, with the third-most public lakes per capita,” according to the list.

Here are some famous fishing spots in the Pensacola area guaranteed to give you a chance to catch some marine wildlife, more notably the Red Snapper.

Pensacola is also known for their extravagant “deep-sea fishing opportunities, which are a large segment of the city’s tourism industry,” according to the list. Pensacola Fishing Charters & Strickly Fishing Charter are two of the more notable deep-sea fishing companies in Pensacola.