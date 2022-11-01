PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola City Council is expected to hear plans next week from a company that wants to transform an unused warehouse at the Port of Pensacola into a pickleball court that would be accessible to the public.

“Pickleball is growing fast all over the country,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said.

Pickleball is a popular sport that combines tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Pensacola wants to get in on the fun as well as the revenue tournaments could bring to the city. What’s being called “Project Pickle” would transform a warehouse at the Port of Pensacola into an indoor sports complex.

“We’ve got a prospect that would like us to take that building outside the fence line and be able to access and use it,” Robinson said.

The 48,000-square-foot building sits on the edge of the port property next to the ferry landing.

“This is a warehouse that’s fairly old, has not really been utilized very much,” Robinson said. “It has some challenges on the flooring.”

The city can’t say yet which company is interested in making this happen. The plans mostly center around pickleball but there could also be volleyball and basketball courts.

This adds to the city’s ongoing strategy to upgrade and redevelop the port while revitalizing the downtown waterfront.

“You can be successful as a port and have a successful downtown because certainly, our downtown over the last four years, has been incredibly vibrant and never has been more valuable than it is right now,” Robinson said.

The company will give a presentation to the city council Monday afternoon which will likely include design plans. The mayor thinks the city council could approve leasing the building as early as December.