MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach Lifeguards will receive a new raise, according to a news release from Escambia County.

With a record amount of traffic this year in Pensacola Beach, there is a higher need for qualified lifeguards to cover the eight-mile stretch of beaches. Lifeguards will now be paid $18.33 per hour. The Escambia County Commission hopes to attract more qualified lifeguards.

Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender is excited about the new pay raise for Pensacola lifeguards.

“Pensacola Beach is seeing record tourism this summer, and our lifeguards have done a wonderful job to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors,” said Bender. “This pay raise allows us to be competitive and provide an opportunity to attract more qualified lifeguards to Pensacola Beach so we can continue to provide a quality service to all of our beach patrons.”

Want to Become a Beach Lifeguard?

Prospective employees are required to attend tryouts. If resdients pass, they will have an interview. Residents will be paid for mandatory training, which is 80 hours worth of work. Training will cover open water and emergency medical training.

For more information, contact the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards at 850-595-4115 or Lifeguards@MyEscambia.com