PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Manna Food Bank is returning with another food giveaway and this time, they’re getting lots of help from Pensacola Krewes.

The Krewe of Saint with Aggressive Tendencies will host the food drive for Manna. Manna is a non profit organization that works to feed those in need. The Krewe of SWAT is working to gather donations and compete for a chance to win the Krewe of Sparta Annual Humanitarian food drive.

Several Pensacola Krewes are competing in the event to raise the most amount of food for Manna. The Krewe of SWAT is asking for drop of canned goods at the drive-thru event.

Manna’s most needed items are:

Chicken and Tuna (canned and pouches)

Oatmeal (boxes of single-serve packets)

Mixed Vegetables (canned and with peel-off lids)

Microwaveable Dinners (e.g. Hormel Compleats)

Fruit in 100% Juice (canned and with peel-off lids)

Peanut Butter (1 pound jars and individual cups)

Canned Dinners (stew, chicken and dumplings, etc.,)

Canned Soup (low-sodium)

Manna cannot accept:

Rusty or unlabeled cans

Perishable items

Homemade items

Noncommercial canned or packaged goods

Alcoholic beverages

Used of open items

The food drive event will be held Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Step One Automotive’s Maserati dealership at 5600 Pensacola Blvd. in Pensacola.