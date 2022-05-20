PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola jury has awarded millions of dollars to a military veteran in his trial against an earplug manufacturer.

James Beal has tinnitus and hearing loss from his time serving in Iraq.

A jury ordered the company 3M to pay $77.5 million to Beal who used the company’s miltary-issued earplugs.

This is the final and largest award in 16 bellwether trials. Of those, plaintiffs won 10 times winning a total of $300 million.

The trials have been taking place in Pensacola federal court.