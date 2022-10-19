PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fall is in the air, and the Pensacola Interstate Fair is set to begin tomorrow, Oct. 20.

Kicking off tomorrow, admission for the Pensacola Interstate Fair is only $1, for everyone ages four and up. All midway rides are also $1 each. At 4 p.m., the fair and commercial building open, with exhibit buildings going on from 4 p.m., until 10 p.m.

Daily Exhibits

Daily exhibits start at 4 p.m., with Wolves of the World and Cirque Ma’Ceo beginning at 5 p.m., and last until 7 p.m. Puppy Pals, a comedy and stunt dog show begins at 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. For those looking to get hands-on with agricultural activities, the Ag-Venture Barn begins at 8 p.m. Reno’s Reptiles will be open until close and it costs $5 to handle the reptiles. Cat County 98.7’s Big Lip Sync Battle begins at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Prices

Every day of the fair will cost $14 for ages 12 and older, $6 for ages four to 11 and children ages three and under get in free. “Super Saver” half-price admission tickets are available by buying tickets in advance. Prices for Super Saver adult tickets are $7, child admission is $3, Weekday Super Saver Ride Wristbands are $20 and Any Day Super Saver Ride Wristbands are $25. Prices for an unlimited ride handstamp are $25 for Monday through Thursdays and $30 for Friday through Sundays.

Entertainment lineup

The fair will be packed with entertainment each Thursday, Friday and Saturday, all on the Pepsi Open Air Stage.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Cat Country 98.7 will host its “BIG Lip Sync Final Battle,” starting at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 21, Creedence Revived – World Premiere Tribute to “CCR,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Head Games – Tribute to Foreigner will perform on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. On Monday, Oct. 24, singer-songwriter Joe Nichols will perform. The Beach Buoys – Tribute to the Beach Boys, will perform on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 3:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 28, White Tie Rock Ensemble – Tribute to Van Halen & Styx, will perform at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Parmalee will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Theme days

Each day, the Pensacola Interstate Fair will have different specials going on during the fair.

On Friday, Oct. 21, it will be “Pay-One-Price” MIDNIGHT MADNESS. Beginning at 8 p.m., Midnight Madness tickets will go on sale for $30 at the main ticket booth, allowing unlimited rides and free admission into the fair. Midnight madness ends at 2 a.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, it will be Kids’ Day, where all kids 11 years and under will be admitted free to the fair from 11 a.m., until 2 p.m. General admission prices apply after 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23, will be Buddy Day and Military Appreciation Day. Bring a buddy and two get in for the price of one from 11 a.m., until 2 p.m. All active and retired military personnel and spouse with proper identification will be admitted for $7 each into the fair all day long.

First Responder’s Day is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24. Any first response personnel with valid ID will be admitted for $7 all day long.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, it will be Ladies’ Day. Women of all ages will be admitted free to the fairgrounds from 4 p.m., until 6 p.m.

Special $20 Wristband Day is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26. Special wristbands will be $20 and are good on all Reithoffer Midway Rides until closing.

Senior Appreciation Day will be Thursday, Oct. 27. All seniors are invited to come out and have a special day at the fair. Persons 55 years of age and over will be admitted for $7 until the fair closes.

Friday, Oct. 28, will be “Pay-One-Price” MIDNIGHT MADNESS. Beginning at 8 p.m., Midnight Madness tickets will go on sale for $30 at the main ticket booth, allowing unlimited rides and free admission into the fair. Midnight madness ends at 2 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, will be Kids’ Day, where all kids 11 years and under will be admitted free to the fair from 11 a.m., until 2 p.m. General admission prices apply after 2 p.m.

Last Blast Sunday is set for Sunday, Oct. 30. Come celebrate the final day of the fair with a special $6 admission price for everyone all day long.

Additional information

ATMs are located on the fairgrounds

Major credit cards will be accepted. Local check cashing will be available with proper ID

Strollers, wheelchairs, electric scooters and wagons are available for rent at the front gate

Fair and commercial buildings close nightly at the discretion of the General Manager

Exhibit buildings close nightly at 10 p.m.

The physical address for the fair is 6655 W. Mobile Hwy, in Pensacola.

For more information on the Pensacola Interstate Fair, click here.