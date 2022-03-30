PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is urging residents to use caution when driving through the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Hancock Lane.

The intersection is now reopened after a gas leak shut down part of it Wednesday, March 30. City officials are asking drivers to use caution as crews are still working on the side of the road.

The gas leak happened after a contractor his a gas main while working in the area, which caused the intersection to be blocked off. Pensacola Energy shut off natural gas to the line, but no customers were affected by the leak.