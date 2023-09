PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola International Airport is in the running for “Best Small Airport” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.

There are 20 domestic airports running in the category, and anyone can vote here. Votes can be submitted daily, and the deadline is Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.

The 10 airports with the most votes will be announced on Oct. 13.

The City of Pensacola is encouraging locals to vote in order to bring awareness to Pensacola, which is “The Way to Beach.”