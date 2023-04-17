The new facility is the second of four hangars at an airframe Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul complex being developed by ST Engineering.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola International Airport are alerting travelers to possible security delays beginning April 24, according to a news release.

TSA will begin replacing baggage screening equipment next Monday and travelers “are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early.”

Each TSA lane will take about three weeks for the installation of the new equipment, so “construction areas are expected to remain in the TSA checkpoint through the summer.”

TSA will shut down one late at a time. They will be replacing the current screeners with “state-of-the-art CT scanner technology.”

Officials said this will improve the accuracy of scans, reduce the number of bags that will need to be manual screened.