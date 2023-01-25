PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport will begin work next week to replace one of two airport escalators, kicking off renovations to modernize airport facilities and enhance the overall travel experience for Pensacola residents and visitors.

The escalator replacement is the first of several improvements planned for the airport, with long-term plans to include:

Expand and upgrade current passenger terminal

Additional concourse

Additional parking facilities

Expanded security screening checkpoint

Additional concessions

Pensacola International Airport is working to secure funding for the additional improvements, which will be announced as they move forward.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our passengers’ experience so they can Fly Easy, and that’s what is driving these plans,” Airport Director Matt Coughlin said. “The escalators are often a topic of discussion for travelers, and in much need of an upgrade. Plans have been in the works to rebuild the escalators for some time.”

The airport said the down escalator will be out of service during the replacement project, which is expected to be completed before the peak summer travel season. The stairs, elevators and the up escalator will remain accessible to passengers during renovations. The up escalator is scheduled for replacement this fall.

“It’s a testament to our community as a whole that we are able to make these improvements, because more people want to visit here, and more businesses are calling our area home,” Coughlin said. “We are really excited about the opportunity to grow and modernize the airport alongside all the residents, businesses and organizations that make the Gulf Coast a great place to be.”

The airport said the modernization and expansion plans will be funded by grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Florida Department of Transportation, airport revenue, federal infrastructure funds, and other airport-specific grants or bond funds.