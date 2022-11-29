PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola International Airport was recently ranked the 82nd busiest airport in the country, out of over 400 airports, by the US Department of transportation.

The ranking comes as the holiday season approaches, which is when airports see the most traffic.

“Please arrive two hours early, please pack your patience,” said Erica Grancagnolo of Pensacola Int’l Airport. “Please remember that all of us working at the airport, from the ticket counter representative to the maintenance worker are away from our families to serve you so please be kind and enjoy your trip.”

Pensacola International offers both major and low-cost carriers, allowing it to compete with the other airports on the Gulf Coast.

“The more service we have and the more locations we have, regardless of where we sit on airfares, if we’ve got more gates and we’ve got more service, that only adds to the competition and helps keep costs low for our costumers,” said Mayor D.C. Reeves.

But the airport needs to expand in order to continue to keep up with the demands of its customers.

“In the next two to three years we expect competition of five additional gates. We also just because of the sheer number of passengers that are coming through our airport on a daily basis, our airport is starting to show a little wear and tear. So we are embarking on several projects to spruce up the existing terminal,” said Grancagnolo

Pensacola International Airport also plans to create more parking but suggests getting dropped off at the gate to save time.