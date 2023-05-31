PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport is inviting passengers to enroll in the TSA PreCheck expedited screening program at the temporary enrollment center from July 10-14.

The temporary enrollment center is located in the airport administration office on the second floor of the airport (2430 Airport Blvd.). The center is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

TSA PreCheck allows you to go through security while not waiting in line. You do not need to remove shoes, belts or electronics. TSA PreCheck is available at more than 200 airports.

You must apply online and make an appointment to enroll. Follow the steps below:

Click here to access the application page

Click “Apply Now”

Fill out the steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen

Type in your location at Zip code/City/Airport Code box

Choose location “Pop Up: PNS, 7/10-7/14” and click “Next”

You will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation (U.S. Passport, birth certificate, driver’s license). A valid U.S. Passport is all you need.

The application process will be completed on-site. You will get fingerprinted for a background check. The fee is $78 and will last five years. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

To learn more, click here.

Pensacola International Airport recently replaced its TSA baggage screening equipment.