PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport is hosting a job fair Wednesday, April 5. Roughly 15 companies and organizations will be at the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The job fair is in partnership with CareerSource Escarosa. You must register online through Employ Florida ahead of the event.

The job fair will be on the second floor of the terminal building in the Airport Administration Office at 2430 Airport Blvd.

You are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of your resume. Parking will be validated, according to the release.

The following is a list of vendors, tenants and partners looking for full- and part-time employees: