PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola International Airport has expanded public parking this weekend.

The airport converted the employee parking lot north of the terminal building to public parking on Saturday. The result is the addition of 187 spaces for customer parking.

The addition accommodates the heightened holiday demand and will provide visitors with convenience and accessibility.

Another 226 spaces will be temporarily added to Economy Lot 1, totaling 413 new spaces in the next two weeks. Total public parking will increase to 3,847.

“We remain dedicated to providing a Fly Easy experience for all travelers and appreciate the community’s support as we navigate the challenges of growth and ultimate expansion of our facilities,” Airport Director Matt Coughlin said.

More information can be found at the Pensacola International Airport website.