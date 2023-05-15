PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport will cancel several incoming and outgoing flights Monday night due to a runway lighting outage.

The lighting outage is expected to impact roughly nine arriving flights and two departing flights scheduled, according to a release from the City of Pensacola.

Flights arriving and/or departing from PNS during the daylight hours are not expected to be impacted.

You can check your flight status online at flypensacola.com/fly/flight-status. Cancellations are decided by the individual airlines.