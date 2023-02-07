PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola International Airport kicked off the Pensacon season, making a transformation to the Pensacola ‘Intergalactic’ Airport.

The temporary name change commemorates the 2023 Pensacon convention which will welcome celebrity guests, venders and thousands of fans to downtown Pensacola.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves announced the name change at Pensacola Intergalactic Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The signage throughout the terminal highlights iconic comic and science fiction characters.

This year marks the 10th annual convention. Pensacon CEO Mike Ensley said he thinks this years convention, which will be held from February 24 to February 26 at the Pensacola Bay Center, will be the biggest they’ve ever had.

“We are welcoming people from all over the galaxy to come in this year,” said Ensley. “A big Dr. Who reunion, Scream, Naruto, a big ET reunion for their anniversary. We just hope that everyone will join us.”

Pensacon brought in $4 million in 2022, and has had a cumulative economic impact of over $25 million since the first convention in 2014, according to Visit Pensacola.