PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Ice Flyers and their owner, Greg Harris, have announced the creation of the Ice Flyers Foundation, which they call “a new initiative aimed at supporting and promoting community-driven projects and initiatives within the Pensacola community.”

The foundation will support areas including child advocacy, cancer research, military support, health and wellness, and community enrichment, according to the hockey group. The supporting programs are aimed at enhancing the quality of life in the Pensacola area.

“We are thrilled to launch the Ice Flyers Foundation and extend our commitment to the community beyond the ice,” said Harris. “This foundation represents our dedication to giving back and creating opportunities for everyone in the Pensacola area to thrive.”

Members of the foundation will work with community partners and local organizations to support the many different areas.

“There are so many incredible local non-profit organizations and causes here that help make our community better and stronger. It’s part of what makes Pensacola as significant as it is today,” Harris said.

“I want every fan to know that when they walk through the doors at the Bay Center for an Ice Flyers game, they are not simply attending to watch a hockey game, they are assisting the impact in our community, and we could not be prouder to provide our fans that opportunity.”