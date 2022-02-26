PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bob Tyler Toyota and the Pensacola Humane Society are teaming up to help animals find their forever home.

According to a news release from the Pensacola Humane Society, Bob Tyler will pay 75% of adoption fees. The event will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will take place at Bob Tyler Toyota on Pensacola Boulevard.

Bob Tyler has been a supporter of the Pensacola Humane Society for many years and has, “aided in our mission to improve the lives of companion animals in our community through advocacy, adoption, education and sanctuary.”

The last event that the two organizations held together allowed 17 animals to find a home.

For more information about the adoption process, click here.