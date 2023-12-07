ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound early Thursday morning at a Red Roof Inn in Pensacola.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were called to the motel on Plantation Road around 1:30 a.m., News 5 has learned.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was seen running from the motel at the time of the shooting, officials said.

The ECSO K9 Unit was sent out to track the suspect but did not find him.

ECSO is continuing to investigate.

