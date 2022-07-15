PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest of a Pensacola homeless advocate is igniting a debate about more public restrooms in the downtown area.

Michael Kimberl was arrested this week and charged with damaging property under $200. Last month, he’s accused of cutting the lock off of the porta potty set up only for the Palafox Market.

“Going after someone who’s been trying to fight back what the homeless in our community is put through doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Chiara.

Chiara and other homeless advocates are coming to his defense and calling for more restrooms.

“I want to see permanent restrooms that are open all day every day,” said Boris Gaidai.

The Downtown Improvement Board said the lock has been cut off the porta potty every Friday since the first week of April.

Gaidai and others with the non-profit Food Not Bombs feed the homeless once a week. They want the city and the Downtown Improvement Board to invest money in a permanent structure.

“They have more than enough money to pay for permanent restrooms here 24/7 365 days a year but they don’t,” said Gaidai.

They said it’s a much deeper issue after benches were removed from a downtown park.

“It’s not that they don’t want them using the restroom,” said another homeless advocate who wished to not be identified. “It’s that they do not want homeless people down here on the streets. All the while, not giving any sort of resources.”

Another porta potty popped up Friday paid for by InWeekly Media. It is unlocked for anyone to use.