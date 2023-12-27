PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Alabama man who killed the mother of his child inside a Pensacola Home Depot is appealing his conviction.

Last week, a jury found Keith Agee guilty of premeditated murder, and a judge sentenced him to life in prison. He testified during his trial admitting he shot and killed Brooklyn Sims on Aug. 11 at the Home Depot on Davis Highway where she worked.

His mother, Sheila Agee, worked with the victim, and she’s accused of helping her son plan the shooting. She is awaiting a murder trial. Her next court date is scheduled in February.