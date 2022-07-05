PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a Pensacola house fire Saturday that ended with the home being completely destroyed.

Firefighters said around 6:30 p.m. they responded to the one-story home fire that had a two-story garage attached. When they arrived, firefighters said flames and smoke were spreading from the garage into the home. At this time, the Pensacola Fire Department and NAS Pensacola were called for assistance on the fire.

According to officials, no one was home when the fire started and no injuries were reported. The home was determined to be completely destroyed. The Florida State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.