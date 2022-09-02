ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County School district has made the decision to reschedule upcoming football games after a large fight broke out at Pensacola High’s game last week against Washington.

“Charges have come out of that incident for 18 individuals, most of those I believe all of those except for one are juveniles so those warrants will be served in the coming days or weeks,” said Mike Wood of Pensacola Police Department.

Pensacola Police Department’s investigation revealed a potential shooting threat for Friday’s game. The police department notified Escambia County School District of the threat and they made the decision to reschedule both tonight’s game versus Tate High to Sept. 3 at 9 a.m., as well as next weeks game against Pine Forest.

The school plans to increase police presence at the game while working with Pensacola Police Department and Escambia County Sheriffs Department. In addition, the school says they will work to keep both fan bases separated in the stands.

The school hopes to return to Friday night games in the near future.

District spokesperson Cody Strother said, “We hope to get back to business as usual we just want to let Pensacola Police Department run the course of their investigation. We’ll do what we need to do as things come up because our first priority is always going to be making sure everybody is safe.”

Strother also said the community has been supportive of their decision to reschedule at this time.