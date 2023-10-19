PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing multiple images and videos of child pornography.

Joseph T. Holbert, 54, was caught in February 2023 using hidden cameras to film two minor females in various stages of undressing and using an outdoor shower. The victims were 8 and 9 years old.

Law enforcement was informed of the incidents and later seized the hidden cameras and Holbert’s cell phone. Forensic reviews showed Holbert produced the child pornography for his own pleasure.

“This sentencing confirms the FBI’s commitment to seek justice for our kids,” Sherri E. Onks, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Jacksonville, said. “Together with our partners, we have ensured one less predator is victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community, and we will continue to dedicate every available resource to identifying and stopping those who exploit our children.”

Once Holbert’s sentence is over, he will be followed by a lifetime of federal supervised release, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason R. Coody announced Holbert’s sentence. Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg prosecuted the case.